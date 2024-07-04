Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland fans were quick to react to Régis Le Bris’ first press conference as head coach

Sunderland fans have delivered their verdict on new head coach Régis Le Bris after his first press conference earlier this week.

The 48-year-old Frenchman was appointed the club’s new boss earlier this month, signing a three-year deal at the Academy of Light to replace interim head coach Mike Dodds following Michael Beale’s sacking.

The former Lorient manager spoke to journalists for the first time on Wednesday afternoon with the press conference streamed live for fans with many impressed by Sunderland’s new man.

Here, we take a look at what Sunderland fans are saying about Le Bris ahead of the 2024-25 Championship season:

Peter Sutton said: “WOW - This is a brilliant interview, and well beyond expectation. Exuding confidence but with humility and humour. Mr Le Bris is clearly intelligent; clearly has a vision; obviously values clarity, good communication and the need for teamwork and development. I love the repeated use of the word 'winning' and how he sees the contribution that the fans can make.’

Ben explained: “By the sounds of it he wants us to be high pressing which considering the way we ended last season is welcomed,” Dean Cummings added: “I have to say, he comes across very very well.”

Charlie Hutton added: “Vito Mannone’s words on this guy sound encouraging l. Wish him all the best and hope he is backed with players who fit his style.”

Michael Beveridge said: “This man is a better appointment than Still would have been is my belief. For him to survive and to be successful however, the model must flex and the Board must be pragmatic.”

Robert Walker stated: “Well up to now impressed, seems to have feet on the ground not promising the world but to improve, of course all depends on who and how many he, or rather Speakman brings in. So over to you KLD and Speakman, give this guy the tools to do the job and I feel in my bones, and they are very old, that we could have a canny season.”