Sunderland’s squad have returned to training - and there will be competition for places as Tony Mowbray’s side prepare for the 2023/24 Championship season.

The Black Cats have already made several signings in the first few weeks of the summer transfer window, with more incomings expected on Wearside.

Sunderland also have a handful of players who will be returning from injury setbacks and looking to stake their claims for prominent roles in the squad.

Here are five players who face a big summer ahead of the club’s season opener against Ipswich on August 6.

Jay Matete

After helping Plymouth win promotion from League One during a loan spell last season, Matete will now be hoping for an opportunity in the Championship at Sunderland.

With Black Cats captain Corry Evans set to miss the start of the new campaign, the squad still seem a little light in the holding midfield position - a role which Dan Neil occupied for most of this year.

Mowbray may want to deploy Neil further forward, which could allow Matete to drop into the No 6 role, yet the former showed signs of forming an effective partnership with Pierre Ekwah at the end of last season.

Elliot Embleton

Embleton will be hoping to prove his fitness and that he can still be a key player in the first team after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The 24-year-old hasn’t featured since December after suffering an ankle fracture and significant ligament damage in Sunderland’s 1-1 draw at Hull.

Embleton played a key part in the Black Cats’ promotion from League One, registering nine goals and six assists, including the opening goal at Wembley in the play-off final.

His versatility could also be an asset as he looks to get back into the side.

Niall Huggins

Huggins is another player who will be looking to build up his fitness this summer after nearly two years of injury setbacks.

The 22-year-old returned from a long-term back injury last year but had more issues during the 2022/23 campaign.

This summer will hopefully be an opportunity for Huggins to regain confidence and put his lingering problems behind him.

Sunderland may then assess a potential loan move if the defender is ready for regular first-team football.

Alex Pritchard

Despite a stop-start campaign due to injuries, Pritchard finished the 2022/23 season well, making an impact off the bench against Watford and Preston, before an influential performance in the first leg of the play-offs against Luton.

Sunderland will be looking to sign another playmaker this summer following Amad’s loan spell on Wearside and subsequent return to Manchester United.

Pritchard’s best performances for the Black Cats have come in the No 10 position and the 30-year-old will be looking to stake a claim for a regular starting place.

Isaac Lihadji

Sunderland’s late push into the play-offs meant we didn’t see as much of January signing Lihadji last term.

The 21-year-old winger made six Championship appearances off the bench for the Black Cats but was understandably behind Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts in the pecking order.