Former Sunderland loanee Amad could be offered a new deal at Manchester United - according to reports.

The 20-year-old is set to return to Old Trafford this summer following a successful loan spell on Wearside, where he scored 14 goals in 42 appearances.

Amad joined United for a reported £19million, including a further £18.2million in add-ons, from Italian side Atalanta in 2021, yet he’s made just nine appearances for the Premier League club.

The playmaker has a contract at Old Trafford until 2025 and is set to be part of United’s pre-season tour in America this summer, where United boss Erik ten Hag will assess his options.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, United are also eager to extend the contracts of Amad and Facundo Pellistri, who are considered future stars of the club.

“Amad Diallo’s biggest dream is to get a chance in Man United’s first team,” said Romano on his YouTube channel.

“The idea of Erik ten Hag is to test Diallo in the pre-season tour after a successful loan spell at Sunderland.

“United will have discussions with Diallo’s representatives in the coming months over a new deal.

“They want to guarantee both players a long-term contract and be a part of the Man United project.”

Following Sunderland’s defeat against Luton in the Championship play-offs, Amad wrote on social media: "Hi guys, I know you are sad, we all are.

