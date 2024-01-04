Ex-Sunderland, Leeds and Nottingham Forest bosses on Birmingham's shortlist after Wayne Rooney sacking
Former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has emerged as the favourite to take charge at Championship club Birmingham following Wayne Rooney's sacking.
The Blues parted company with Rooney this week, just 83 days after appointing the former Manchester United striker, following a run of just two wins in 15 games.
According to the Mirror, Mowbray and former Birmingham boss Gary Rowett, who was sacked by the club in 2016, are the early frontrunners to replace Rooney, while Sky Sports have reported the Blues are interested in talking to former Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch and current England Under-21 boss Lee Carsley.
Sky reporter Rob Dorsett has also claimed former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is on Birmingham's shortlist but is keen to wait for a Premier League job.
Mowbray has been out of work since leaving Sunderland at the start of December, following a 15-month spell on Wearside. Rowett, meanwhile, left Championship club Millwall by mutual consent in October after four years in charge at The Den.
Birmingham were beaten 3-1 by Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in November, with the Black Cats set to travel to St Andrew's for the reverse fixture on Saturday, February 19.
The Blues are preparing for Saturday's trip to Hull in the FA Cup third round, with professional development coach Steve Spooner set to take charge of the team. Birmingham have also parted company with first-team coach Carl Robinson but have stated 'the remaining coaching staff will be required to continue with their duties to assist Spooner.' That includes former Sunderland defender John O'Shea, who joined the club as a first-team coach following Rooney's appointment.