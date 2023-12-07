Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman reacts to Tony Mowbray's sacking and makes a prediction for Saturday's match against West Brom.

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman says Sunderland’s decision to sack Tony Mowbray was unfathomable - with the Black Cats preparing for Saturday’s Championship fixture against West Brom.

Sunderland parted company with Mowbray on Monday, with an interim coaching team, led by Mike Dodds, set to take charge of the West Brom fixture as things stand.

“I can't believe how stupid the sacking of Tony Mowbray is,” said Goodman, speaking to BoyleSports who offer the latest EFL Betting. “Sunderland have to be careful what they wish for. They've got so much talent that he's brought through.

“He did an incredible job. It's unfathomable that the club thinks he wasn't doing a great job. Look at what he's done with Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts. He's made every young player better with his coaching.”

Mowbray guided Sunderland to a sixth-place finish last season, before they were beaten by Luton over two legs. Last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Millwall means the Black Cats sit ninth in the Championship table, three points off a top-six place.

West Brom are five points above Sunderland and are fifth, despite conceding a last-minute winner against Leicester last time out.

When asked for a prediction for this weekend’s match at the Stadium of Light, Goodman said: “This will be a tough game. Sunderland don't do draws but I have a feeling this will be one. I'm going to say 2-2.”