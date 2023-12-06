West Brom have been dealt a big injury blow ahead of their Championship match against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Brom winger Matt Phillips has been ruled out for around four months ahead of the Baggies’ Championship match against Sunderland.

Phillips, 32, has featured in all 19 of his side’s league games this season, starting 18 of them, but was forced off with a hamstring injury during the Baggies’ 2-1 defeat to Leicester on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Unfortunately, Matty has suffered an important injury,” said West Brom boss Carlos Corberan in his pre-match press conference. “The tendon in his hamstring has been damaged, as has the muscle. He has been speaking with the consultant to see if we need to proceed with surgery or not.

“It’s such a pity because he loves being part of the group and he loves football. He is going to suffer a lot in this period of time, being out of the group. He’s an important player for the group and the rest of the players are really disappointed for him.”

West Brom had won five of their last six games before they were beaten 2-1 by Leicester, courtesy of Harry Winks’ stoppage-time winner, and sit fifth in the Championship table, five points above Sunderland in ninth.