News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Cirkin has missed Sunderland's last four games with a hamstring injury and remains sidelined for the game against West Brom.Cirkin has missed Sunderland's last four games with a hamstring injury and remains sidelined for the game against West Brom.
Cirkin has missed Sunderland's last four games with a hamstring injury and remains sidelined for the game against West Brom.

Sunderland and West Brom team news with 11 ruled out and three doubts for Championship match: Photo gallery

The latest Sunderland and West Brom team and injury news ahead of their Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 5th Dec 2023, 09:00 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 08:11 GMT

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against West Brom – with multiple players unavailable for both sides.

The Black Cats drew 1-1 at Millwall last time out after Jack Clarke’s penalty rescued a point for the visitors.

That result means Sunderland are ninth in the Championship table, three points off a play-of place, while West Brom are five points better off in fifth.

Here’s the latest Sunderland and West Brom injury and team news ahead of Saturday's match at the Stadium of Light:

Wallace was forced off with a shoulder injury in West Brom's 1-0 win at Cardiff this month and missed last weekend's game against Leicester.

1. Jed Wallace (West Brom) - OUT

Wallace was forced off with a shoulder injury in West Brom's 1-0 win at Cardiff this month and missed last weekend's game against Leicester. Photo: Clive Mason

Photo Sales
Alese hasn't featured this season following surgery on a thigh injury over the summer. The defender isn't far away from making his first-team comeback and has trained with the under-21s squad as he's managed back carefully.

2. Aji Alese (Sunderland) - OUT

Alese hasn't featured this season following surgery on a thigh injury over the summer. The defender isn't far away from making his first-team comeback and has trained with the under-21s squad as he's managed back carefully. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Phillips picked up a hamstring injury in the game against Leicester and is set to be sidelined for the Sunderland fixture.

3. Matt Phillips (West Brom) - OUT

Phillips picked up a hamstring injury in the game against Leicester and is set to be sidelined for the Sunderland fixture. Photo: Victor Fraile

Photo Sales
The Ukrainian forward missed Sunderland's matches against Huddersfield and Millwall with a groin issue, after starting four consecutive games.

4. Nazariy Rusyn (Sunderland) - DOUBT

The Ukrainian forward missed Sunderland's matches against Huddersfield and Millwall with a groin issue, after starting four consecutive games. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandWest BromStadium of LightMillwall