Sunderland are preparing to face QPR in the Championship - but what can they expect at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium?

After losing 4-0 against Watford on the opening day of the season, Gareth Ainsworth’s side beat Cardiff 2-1, before narrow defeats against Ipswich and Southampton.

QPR then won 2-0 at Middlesbrough last time out, meaning they’ve taken six points from their opening five league games this campaign.

To find out more, we caught up with Matthew Drewett from QPR fan site Hoops & Dreams on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast.

How would you assess QPR’s start to the season?

MD: “I’m relatively happy with the start.

“After the Watford game it looked like it was going to be a very long season. Ainsworth said after the game he had a plan for Watford but it was all over the shop.

“The Cardiff game came around and he had a certain plan and sort of had an idea of how they would play.

“You can see in recent games they have played a lot more good football, a lot more entertaining football, one touch, two touch, and we are sort of catching teams by surprise.

“I felt especially against Middlesbrough away from home, we took the game to them and we surprised them.”

How do you think they’ll approach the game against Sunderland?

MD: “At home I think we’ve tried to be on the attack as much as we can and be further up the pitch rather than just sitting back.

“Away from home we have been fine sitting back, waiting for the opposition to make a mistake. Then we have players like Sinclair Armstrong and Ilias Chair who can hit teams on the counter attack.

“I think for Sunderland this weekend I don’t think we’ll sit back as much as we did against Middlesbrough but we should be hunting for the win because we need that first home win of the season.”

Do you expect QPR to stick with a 3-4-3 formation?

MD: “I don’t see any reason to change it.

“I think in the last couple of weeks we’ve seen an 11 that hasn’t had too many changes.

“In the attacking areas we may switch now and then but we just have to try and keep that momentum as much as we can.”

Who are QPR’s key players?

MD: “Jack Colback will be crucial to that midfield. We have two supporting midfielders in Sam Field and Andre Dozzell but Jack Colback is that sort of rock in midfield.

“He’s not normally a player who gets too many goals but getting two in two is quite impressive, and he’s come in at a key time.

“I think it’s crucial to get in the likes of Jack Colback, Morgan Fox and Steve Cook at the back. We just have a solid spine as well as our goalkeeper Asmir Begovic. To get those four experienced players in I think puts us in good stead for the season.