Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland and Coventry defender Jordan Willis says he’s ready to hit the ground running after signing for League One side Northampton.

The 29-year-old centre-back officially left Sunderland last year after suffering a ruptured patella tendon during a match against Shrewsbury in 2019. He remained at the Academy of Light as he completed his rehabilitation, before signing for Wycombe on a short-term deal in February this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willis made nine League One appearances for Wycombe but was released at the end of last season. The defender has been without a club since May but signed for Northampton on a short-term deal, which will run until January, last week.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cobblers’ next League One fixture will come after the international break at Bolton, when Willis could make his debut.

"I’ve already been here for a while and it’s going well,” the centre-back told Northampton’s website. “It’s been good to get some training under my belt and meet with the lads. They seem a great bunch and now I’ve signed a deal I can’t wait to get going.

"The club’s in a good place and you can tell that from just one week of training. You can see the quality of the squad and hopefully I can add to that and help the club progress.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know a couple of the lads. I’ve had two spells with Lee Burge at Sunderland and Coventry and I played alongside Ryan Haynes at Coventry as well. We all came through around the same time at Coventry so it’s been good to see them again.

"I came through as a 17-year-old at Coventry and then continued playing there until I was about 24 before I spent two seasons at Sunderland. I had a good six months at Wycombe last season after joining in January. I managed to play a good few games and now I’m feeling fit and feeling well and I’m ready to hit the ground running.”