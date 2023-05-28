Sunderland have been credited with interest in Northern Irish midfielder Ethan Galbraith - but what do we know about him?

The 22-year-old is set to leave Manchester United following the end of his contract this summer, following a six-year association with the Premier League club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We take a closer look at the player’s situation:

What’s been reported?

Sunderland were known to be interested in a loan move for Galbraith two years ago when they were still in League One, yet the midfielder ended up signing for Doncaster on loan instead.

This season the 22-year-old made 32 League Two appearances for Salford but didn’t feature in the side’s two play-off matches against Stockport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports have now resurfaced that Sunderland are once again interested in Galbraith, while the Northern Echo have also claimed Middlesbrough are lining up a move.

What type of midfielder is he?

Galbraith often operated in a midfield anchor role while coming through the ranks at United, while he’s been described as a player who is comfortable in possession with an eye for a defence-splitting pass.

Speaking about Galbraith in October 2020, United’s former under-23s coach Neil Wood, now at Salford, gave this assessment of the midfielder: "He’s the type of person if he puts the effort and work in, he’s a very talented player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s a chance he can get himself pushed into that first-team training.”

At Salford, Galbraith was also used in more of a No 10 position in a midfield three.

Do Sunderland need another midfielder?

Sunderland already have competition for places in their engine room, with Dan Neil, Pierre Ekwah, Jay Matete, Corry Evans and Abdoullah Ba under contract for next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans looks set to miss the start of the 2023/24 campaign as he recovers from a long-term injury, though, meaning the Black Cats may look for cover in the holding midfield position.

Sunderland opted not to activate their option to buy clause to sign Edouard Michut on a permanent deal, but do look set to sign Birmingham midfielder Jobe Bellingham this summer.

Bellingham, 17, will reportedly cost the Black Cats around £3million, while there are other areas of the squad which need strengthening as Sunderland manage their summer transfer budget.

After leaving United, Galbraith would be a free agent, yet it remains to be seen if he’s what the Black Cats are looking for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has the player said?

After it was announced he would be leaving United this summer, Galbraith took to social media to post the following message on Instagram:

“After six years, my time has come to an end with this magnificent club, Manchester United. I want to thank the club, coaching staff & players for helping me become a better player, a better person and for making me feel at home.

"My earliest ambition as a boy was to become a professional footballer and I’m forever grateful to the club for giving me the opportunity and support to fulfil that dream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s been a privilege and I feel very fortunate to have been able to represent the club.