Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Trai Hume says he’s had to adapt his game at Sunderland this season due to the demands placed on modern-day full-backs.

The 21-year-old has started all 11 league matches at right-back for the Black Cats this term but regularly finds himself in central midfield positions when his side are in possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We worked on that throughout pre-season and worked on it a little bit at the end of last season just trying to find different ways to play out from the back,” Hume told the Echo when asked about his role in the team. “When we’re attacking we kind of need that set-up at the back to stop transition and that’s what I’m in there to do.”

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Playing with inverted full-backs has also become a regular trend at Premier League clubs in recent seasons, with others looking to replicate the tactic and reap its benefits.

“You look at Man City and some of the players at Man City they do it all the time,” said Hume. “Arsenal are starting to do it, even Liverpool have done it a bit. A lot of teams are starting to adapt and play that way because it helps the balance of the team. Sometimes I go with Mike Dodds (first-team coach) and he will show me clips on how players do it and how they get on the ball in that area of the pitch. It just helps you improve and I’ve been trying to do that.”

After waiting for his chance to become a regular starter at Sunderland last season, Hume has improved significantly since his move to Wearside from Northern Irish club Linfield in January 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad