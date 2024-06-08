Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland’s full-back options assessed ahead of the 2024/25 season and summer transfer window.

When it comes to having two players for every position, full-back is an area where Sunderland appear pretty well equipped.

Trai Hume started 45 league games for the Black Cats during the 2023/24 season, often playing in his natural position on the right side of defence. The 22-year-old’s form meant Timothee Pembele hardly received a look-in following his arrival from PSG last summer, even if the Frenchman was handed three senior starts towards the end of the campaign.

Should Hume stay fit, right-back appears a strong area for Sunderland going into the 2024/25 campaign. The 22-year-old may also be attracting interest from Premier League clubs, yet there has been no indication he will leave Wearside with three years left on his contract. Pembele’s availability may also allow the Black Cats to switch to a back three, with the 21-year-old looking more comfortable in a wing-back role, depending on the opposition.

On the other side of defence, left-back has proved a more challenging area of the pitch for Sunderland over the last year. Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese made just 16 Championship appearances between them during the 2023/24 season, while the Black Cats struggled to find a suitable alternative.

Leo Hjelde did fill in on the left side of defence following his arrival from Leeds in January but has admitted his favoured position is centre-back. Having Cirkin and Alese fit for the start of pre-season will therefore be a huge boost for the Black Cats, with the latter impressing at the end of the last campaign, despite the side’s struggles.

Both Cirkin and Alese have shown their capabilities at Championship level, offering left-footed options who can provide an attacking outlet and who have good defensive attributes. If both can stay fit, an area which was an issue last season could quickly become a strength for Sunderland.

The Black Cats also have 18-year-old left-back Oliver Bainbridge in their ranks, who was a standout performer for the under-21s side during their run to the final of Premier League 2, and has been part of the first team squad.