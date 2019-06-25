Charlton's sarcastic dig at Sunderland over Netflix's Newcastle United tweet
Charlton have jokingly taken aim at Sunderland fans on Twitter.
After news emerged that Rafa Benitez would leave rivals Newcastle United when his contract expires at the end of the month, Netflix took to social media to offer Toon Army fans some comic relief.
The film streaming service’s Tweet read: “If there are any Newcastle fans who want cheering up, here's a quick reminder that Sunderland 'Til I Die is still streaming.”
The eight-part docu-series released late last year charts Sunderland’s relegation from the Championship during the 2017/18 campaign under owner Ellis Short and chief executive Martin Bain.
However, at the end of the season, the Black Cats were dramatically taken over by current bosses Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven - prompting film company Fulwell73 to agree to the filming of a second series to capture the fresh drama surrounding the club.
Manager Jack Ross’ men reached the play-off at the end of last campaign, losing to 2-1 against Charlton with virtually the last kick of the game.
The result consigned Sunderland to a second consecutive season in League One.
And Sunderland’s crushing disappointment - or glorious victory if you’re a Charlton fan - will be beamed into millions of homes when series two of Sunderland ‘Till I Die is released late this year.
A fact which didn’t go unnoticed by Addicks supporters, who responded to Netflix’s earlier tweet by sarcastically saying: Can you let us know when we can expect to see season 2? Want to see what happens in the end. Cheers. #cafc