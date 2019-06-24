Netflix troll Sunderland and Newcastle United fans over Rafa Benitez's departure
Streaming service Netflix have aimed a playful jibe at Newcastle United and Sunderland fans – after Rafa Benitez’s departure from St James’s Park was confirmed.
The Spaniard will not be signing a new deal with the Magpies and will leave the club when his contract expires on June 30.
That leaves Newcastle on the lookout for a new man to step into the hotseat and, while plenty of big names in football have chipped in with their verdict on the news, so too have TV giants Netflix.
The American-based streaming service played host to series one of ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’ – a behind closed doors documentary series focusing on Sunderland’s ill-fated 2017/18 season, which saw them relegated from the Championship.
And with Newcastle fans perhaps needing a pick-me-up, Netflix’s twitter account couldn’t help but poke fun at both sets of supporters.
In a tweet published shortly after Benitez’s departure was confirmed, they said: “if there are any newcastle fans who want cheering up, here's a quick reminder that Sunderland 'Til I Die is still streaming”
They then followed-up that message up with a second tweet, saying: “(it really is *very* good, and let's all remember karma is real when it comes to football – so play nice x)”
The posts provided some slight comic relief to Newcastle fans – whose focus will firmly be on who Mike Ashley selects to replace Benitez.
Series two of ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’ has now finished filming and is expected to be released later this year.