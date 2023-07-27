Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna has provided an injury update following his side’s 1-1 draw against Luton in a pre-season friendly.

The Tractor Boys will face Sunderland in their opening match of the new Championship season, with the fixture set to take place on Sunday, August 6 at the Stadium of Light.

Ipswich have been managing a few injuries ahead of the new campaign, after midfielder Massimo Luongo missed the game against Luton. Forward Nathan Broadhead, formerly of Sunderland, was also substituted in the first half.

“Nathan just felt tight in his quad and you don’t take any risks,” said McKenna.

“The boys are working really hard and we have to protect them when the time is right, so we got him off nice and early. We’ll see how he is tomorrow.

“We will see with Mass – he has a little something with his adductor, so we’ll have to see how he is.”

The Ipswich squad have now flown to Austria, where they will face Bundesliga sides RB Leipzig and Werder Bremen in two 60-minute friendlies this week.

Ipswich did welcome back defender Janoi Donacien and wideman Wes Burns, who have been sidelined with injuries, against Luton, with the pair playing 45 minutes each.

“JD and Wes got straight back into the rhythm of things having not been out for too long,” McKenna added. “

“We were a little cautious and maybe they could have played at the weekend had it been a league game, but they each got 45 minutes under their belts and will hopefully get another 60 on Friday.

