Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland boss Gus Poyet expects a response from The Black Cats when they travel to Sheffield Wednesday - saying it’s a match they should win if they want to challenge for promotion.

Tony Mowbray’s side were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff last time out, ending a run of three consecutive wins in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland will now face a Wednesday side who sit bottom of the table with just two points from their opening eight league games this season, with pressure mounting on manager Xisco Munoz ahead of Friday’s match at Hillsborough.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Sheffield Wednesday game on Friday night is the sort of game that Sunderland have to be looking to win if they want to finish in the top six again this season,” Poyet, who managed The Black Cats between 2013 and 201, told safebettingsites.com.

“Without meaning any disrespect to Sheffield Wednesday, but they are bottom of the Championship and new to the division this season after being in League One last year.

“But I’m confident that Sunderland are going to be up for this one and can get the win, especially after losing at home to Cardiff last week, which was a disappointing result for them and one they’ll want to make amends for.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the defeat against Cardiff, Sunderland remain fifth in the Championship table with 13 points from eight games.

After the match against Wednesday, The Black Cats will face Watford and Middlesbrough at home before October’s international break.