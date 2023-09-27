News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists
Jobe Bellingham playing for Sunderland. Photo: Frank ReidJobe Bellingham playing for Sunderland. Photo: Frank Reid
Jobe Bellingham playing for Sunderland. Photo: Frank Reid

The Sunderland team to face Sheffield Wednesday with injury issues for Tony Mowbray: Predicted XI gallery

Our predicted Sunderland team to face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in the Championship.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 27th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST

Sunderland are preparing to face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough - but who will start for The Black Cats?

Tony Mowbray’s side were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff last time out, following a run of three consecutive wins.

Sunderland have been without several first-team players in recent weeks, with Pierre Ekwah, Dennis Cirkin and Bradley Dack among the players who have been sidelined.

Here’s our predicted Black Cats line-up to face Sheffield Wednesday:

The Sunderland keeper was unfortunate to lose his clean sheet in the closing stages against Cardiff as Sunderland conceded from a late set-piece.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The Sunderland keeper was unfortunate to lose his clean sheet in the closing stages against Cardiff as Sunderland conceded from a late set-piece. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Hume has started every league game for Sunderland this season and often stepped into a midfield position from right-back.

2. RB: Trai Hume

Hume has started every league game for Sunderland this season and often stepped into a midfield position from right-back. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
O’Nien has performed well at centre-back alongside Ballard this season but appeared to lose Cardiff defender Mark McGuinness for The Bluebirds’ late winner.

3. CB: Luke O’Nien

O’Nien has performed well at centre-back alongside Ballard this season but appeared to lose Cardiff defender Mark McGuinness for The Bluebirds’ late winner. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Ballard produced another strong performance against Cardiff as the visitors often went direct to forward Ike Ugbo.

4. CB: Dan Ballard

Ballard produced another strong performance against Cardiff as the visitors often went direct to forward Ike Ugbo. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield WednesdaySunderlandTony MowbrayHillsboroughCardiff