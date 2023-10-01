News you can trust since 1873
Big Leicester City injury blow with ex-Sunderland man set to miss fixture against former club

News from around the Championship as Leicester City suffer a big injury blow.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 1st Oct 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Former Sunderland defender Callum Doyle is set to be sidelined for three to four months due to a knee injury.

The 19-year-old had started eight consecutive Championship matches for Leicester after signing for Enzo Maresca’s side on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City.

Doyle is set to stay at Leicester for treatment but is unlikely to return before the New Year, meaning he will miss this month’s match against Sunderland on Tuesday, October 24 at the King Power Stadium

"It’ll be between 12 and 16 weeks," said Maresca when speaking about Doyle on Friday. "He is the only player that is left-footed.

"He is the only one, so it is unlucky. We have many players (who are right-footed), but in that position, he’s the only one.”

"It is what it is, so we’ll try to find a solution. Against Liverpool and Bristol City, JJ (James Justin) did very well."

Doyle has predominantly played as a left-back for Leicester this season, while he was often deployed in a back three for Coventry during a loan spell last term.

The defender made 44 Championship appearances for The Sky Blues as Mark Robins’ side reached the play-off final in May, before losing to Luton on penalties at Wembley.

Doyle also made 44 appearances for Sunderland in all competitions while on loan at the Stadium of Light during the 2021/22 season, with The Black Cats eventually winning promotion from League One.

Sunderland will face Leicester again on Tuesday, March 5 at the Stadium of Light.

