The 19-year-old centre-back has made 28 Championship appearances on loan at Coventry this campaign, and started Saturday’s 2-1 win over the Black Cats at the CBS Arena.

After coming through the ranks at City, Doyle made 39 League One appearances for Sunderland and helped the club win promotion from the third tier.

Asked what it was like coming up against his former side, the teenager replied: “It was good to see them first and foremost. Obviously it was a big part of the start of my career last year.

Former Sunderland defender Callum Doyle.

“It was good to see them but obviously it was good getting the win as well.

“Obviously last year I was getting tired towards the end of the season so I’ve just got to manage that and keep on going.”

Coventry took the lead midway through the first half against Sunderland courtesy of Jamie Allen’s finish, yet the Sky Blues made a tactical change at half-time, with Doyle and left-wing back Jake Bidwell pushing higher up the pitch.

“The press that we set out to do didn’t work at times,” explained Doyle. “In the second half you might have seen that me and Biders pushed on higher and they got trapped.

“It was just finding the balance when to press and when to sit off really because they had a lot of possession which was hard to control and they switched the ball well.

“It was kind of hard to stay up when they kept switching the ball well.”

The result means Coventry have taken 10 points from their last four league games, moving them to within a point of Sunderland with a game in hand.

“I think we have found our rhythm now,” Doyle added. “Obviously last week we had three games which was a lot for us.

“Having this week to prepare for this game was a lot better and it’s paid off.

“Obviously getting those points is a plus especially when we are pushing for the play-offs.