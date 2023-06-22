Sunderland will face League Two side Crewe in the first round of this season’s Carabao Cup.

The tie will take place on the week commencing Monday, August 7, a few days after the Black Cats’ Championship opener against Ipswich at the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All 24 Championship clubs, including the recently-demoted Leeds, Leicester and Southampton, will enter the competition at the first-round stage.

The 12 Premier League teams not competing in Europe will receive a bye to the second round, with the remaining top-flight clubs starting in round three.

In previous seasons the Carabao Cup has not awarded prize money until the semi-final stage, while winners Manchester United gained just £100,000 following their victory over Newcastle in February’s final.

It’s also worth noting that each club usually receives 45% of the gate money per Carabao Cup match, with the remaining 10% going to the EFL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second round of the competition will take place on the week commencing August 28.

Carabao Cup first-round draw Northern section

Notts County vs Lincoln City

Bolton Wanderers vs Barrow

Hull City vs Doncaster

Mansfield Town vs Grimsby Town

Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion

Sheffield Wednesday vs Stockport County

Leeds United vs Shrewsbury Town

Preston North End vs Salford City

Rotherham United vs Morecambe

Harrogate Town vs Carlisle United

Burton Albion vs Leicester City

Derby County vs Blackpool

Port Vale vs Fleetwood Town

Barnsley vs Tranmere

Blackburn vs Walsall

Huddersfield vs Middlesbrough

Wrexham vs Wigan

Sunderland vs Crewe

Southern section

Plymouth vs Leyton Orient

Forest Green Rovers vs Portsmouth

Swansea City vs Northampton Town

Exeter City vs Crawley Town

Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers

Newport Country vs Charlton

Stevenage vs Watford

Cheltenham Town vs Birmingham City

Sutton United vs Cambridge United

MK Dons vs Wycombe Wanderers

Millwall vs Reading

AFC Wimbledon vs Coventry City

Bristol City vs Oxford United

Gillingham vs Southampton

QPR vs Norwich City

Peterborough United vs Swindon Town