Carabao Cup draw: Potential prize money as Sunderland, Leeds and Leicester are handed first-round ties
Sunderland have been handed a home tie in the first round of the 2023/24 Carabao Cup.
Sunderland will face League Two side Crewe in the first round of this season’s Carabao Cup.
The tie will take place on the week commencing Monday, August 7, a few days after the Black Cats’ Championship opener against Ipswich at the Stadium of Light.
All 24 Championship clubs, including the recently-demoted Leeds, Leicester and Southampton, will enter the competition at the first-round stage.
The 12 Premier League teams not competing in Europe will receive a bye to the second round, with the remaining top-flight clubs starting in round three.
In previous seasons the Carabao Cup has not awarded prize money until the semi-final stage, while winners Manchester United gained just £100,000 following their victory over Newcastle in February’s final.
It’s also worth noting that each club usually receives 45% of the gate money per Carabao Cup match, with the remaining 10% going to the EFL.
The second round of the competition will take place on the week commencing August 28.
Carabao Cup first-round draw Northern section
Notts County vs Lincoln City
Bolton Wanderers vs Barrow
Hull City vs Doncaster
Mansfield Town vs Grimsby Town
Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion
Sheffield Wednesday vs Stockport County
Leeds United vs Shrewsbury Town
Preston North End vs Salford City
Rotherham United vs Morecambe
Harrogate Town vs Carlisle United
Burton Albion vs Leicester City
Derby County vs Blackpool
Port Vale vs Fleetwood Town
Barnsley vs Tranmere
Blackburn vs Walsall
Huddersfield vs Middlesbrough
Wrexham vs Wigan
Sunderland vs Crewe
Southern section
Plymouth vs Leyton Orient
Forest Green Rovers vs Portsmouth
Swansea City vs Northampton Town
Exeter City vs Crawley Town
Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers
Newport Country vs Charlton
Stevenage vs Watford
Cheltenham Town vs Birmingham City
Sutton United vs Cambridge United
MK Dons vs Wycombe Wanderers
Millwall vs Reading
AFC Wimbledon vs Coventry City
Bristol City vs Oxford United
Gillingham vs Southampton
QPR vs Norwich City
Peterborough United vs Swindon Town
Cardiff City vs Colchester