Burnley v Sunderland: TV, kick-off time, odds, team news and Carabao Cup third round draw details
Premier League Burnley welcome League One Sunderland to Turf Moor in the second round of the Carabao Cup tomorrow - here’s everything you need to know about the clash.
What time is kick-off?
The match starts at 7:45pm.
Who are favourites?
As you’d expect given the two-division gap, Burnley are heavy favourites coming into the tie. Bet365, Sky Bet and Ladbrokes all have Sean Dyche’s men 2/1 on to progress to the third round. The Black Cats are 13/2 underdogs with some outlets.
Can I watch the game on TV?
The game won’t be televised by Sky Sports, so fans won’t be able to watch the game. Due to EFL and FA broadcasting regulations, the tie won’t be streamed on the club’s SAFSEE streaming service either. Don’t worry, though, we’ll have full coverage and a blow-by-blow account of the action in our live blog - just visit www.sunderlandecho.com before the game kicks off.
Who’s likely to play for Sunderland?
League One is the priority for Ross this season, so several expect changes from the side which defeated AFC Wimbledon last weekend. Ethan Robson are is out but forward Duncan Watmore is close to a return and is expected to feature at some point during the tie. Joel Lynch, the Black Cats latest signing, could be in line to make his debut as captain Grant Leadbitter is expected to be rested. Second choice goalkeeper Lee Burge is in contention after starting Sunderland’s first-round win over Accrington Stanley.
How about Burnley?
Dyche confirmed loan midfielder Danny Drinkwater will likely start whilst Robbie Brady is a doubt following a rib injury. Steve Defour won’t feature, the Belgium international is still a couple of months away from full fitness.
When is the draw for the next round of the Carabao Cup?
The draw for the third draw will take place on Wednesday, August 28 following the conclusion of Lincoln City’s clash with Everton at around 9.45pm. Note that the draw could be made nearer 10pm if the match goes to penalties. You’ll be able to follow the Carabao Cup third round draw on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.