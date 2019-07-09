Blackburn Rovers boss admits door open for return of Sunderland flop Jack Rodwell
Tony Mowbray has revealed the door remains open at Blackburn Rovers for Sunderland flop Jack Rodwell.
Rodwell spent last season at Ewood Park after his disastrous Sunderland spell came to an end but the midfielder is currently a free agent.
The former Everton and Manchester City midfielder did not report back for pre-season training and has been in Australia.
Mowbray has told the Lancashire Telegraph remains relaxed about the Rodwell situation and hasn’t closed the door on a return to Rovers this season.
“Jack’s been away to be honest,” said Mowbray.
“He’s been in Australia. His agent has been in contact but there’s nothing concrete.
“It’s more a case of waiting until he gets back and then we’ll see where it goes.
“I haven’t ruled it out and said ‘we’re definitely not signing Jack Rodwell’.
“It’s an opportunity. If it’s something he wants to do and maybe we can facilitate it then I wouldn’t rule it out.
“But it’s not something that’s imminent.”
Rodwell made 22 appearances last season but Mowbray admits he needs to play more football, something Sunderland fans will be familiar with.
An agreement was reached to bring his five-year contract on Wearside to an end a year early, after much was made of his big-money salary.
The midfielder-turned-defender earned over £70,000 per week, with his wage failing to drop after the Black Cats were relegated from the Premier League.
On Rodwell, Mowbray added: “His talent should be getting him in the team.
“Last year he missed a lot of football and maybe he will be stronger this year.”