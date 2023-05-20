Sunderland are in advanced talks to sign Birmingham City midfielder Jobe Bellingham - but what can fans expect from him?

The 17-year-old has made 22 Championship appearances, including five starts, for The Blues this season and was at the Stadium of Light to watch the first leg of Sunderland’s play-off semi-final against Luton Town earlier this month.

To find out more, we caught up with Birmingham reporter Alex Dicken from Birmingham Live to ask about the midfield prospect.

How has Bellingham done for Birmingham’s first team this season?

AD: “He has done OK in the circumstances.

“I wasn’t covering the club when he started against Sunderland in November, but he has appeared more ready in his recent Championship outings.

“He looked particularly good against Millwall and it’s clear he is a very talented 17-year-old.”

What type of midfielder is he?

AD: “It isn’t clear what he will become to be honest. He has all the attributes to develop into a box-to-box midfielder, but his recent appearances have come as a number 10.

“He is confident on the ball, albeit sometimes lacking a yard of pace to beat his man. We have to remember that his body is still growing and that should come with time.”

What are his main attributes and areas where he can improve?

AD: “Jobe is a very intelligent footballer. He picks up good positions and is readily available for a pass, whilst being unafraid to take the ball in tight spaces.

“He has struggled with the pace of Championship games late in matches, which is understandable for a player with limited appearances.”

What’s his contract situation at Birmingham and what sort of fee would Birmingham ask for?

AD: “He is under contract for another 12 months, but I’m not sure on the fee. The £3million I have seen quoted seems fair, so long as Blues have inserted a sell-on percentage.

“He hasn’t done a great deal in Blues’ first team, so it’s difficult to put a price tag on him.”

Do you know if there have been any other clubs interested in him?

AD: “I am told other clubs have watched Jobe in recent months and there were a high number of scouts at the game against Blackpool towards the end of the season.

“With ex-Blues academy coaches Kristjaan Speakman, Mike Dodds and Stuart English in position at the Stadium of Light, it is understandable that Sunderland are at the front of the queue.”

Is there anything else Sunderland fans should know about him?

AD: “Jobe is someone who is well thought of at Blues and they wouldn’t want him to leave in an ideal world.

“People I have spoken to have always spoken highly of him, as they did about his brother Jude, and with the right next steps he will go far.”

