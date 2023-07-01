Defender Bailey Wright has bid an emotional farewell to Sunderland fans and thanked them for their special support.

The 30-year-old will leave the club by mutual consent to pursue an opportunity overseas, bringing an end to his three-and-a-half-year spell on Wearside.

After joining Sunderland on loan from Bristol City in January 2020, Wright made 107 appearances for the Black Cats and played a key part in the club’s promotion from League One.

Before his departure, the Australian sat down to say his goodbyes in an emotional interview with the club.

When asked for his final message to supporters, Wright replied: “Just thank you for the support from day one of coming to the club.

“It was one of the reasons I wanted to come back when you feel welcomed and valued and part of something.

“For people that talk about this club that are part of it, I think the first thing they talk about is the fanbase and the support.

“You certainly feel that. You feel the highs and you feel the lows with them and having the pressure and expectation of performing and winning every week is something you can’t take for granted.

“You don’t get that a lot, I don’t think, at a lot of clubs and that’s what I think makes this place unique and special.

“You can be playing a pre-season friendly against Real Madrid and they’d expect you to win it. That doesn’t come often and it’s pretty special when you get that because it’s literally everything is on the line every game.

“I think the boys feed off that and you see the way the club is moving. I guess the relationship from players to fans is special.

“I just hope they continue to enjoy the years ahead, get much more success and keep filling out that stadium.”

Sunderland’s squad have returned for pre-season training and are preparing for their first friendly matches of the summer against Gateshead and South Shields on Saturday, July 8.