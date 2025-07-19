Laurienté set to link up with Sunderland in Portugal after private flight from Italy to finalise transfer

Sunderland’s £17.5million move for Armand Laurienté has taken a major step forward, with the French winger travelling to Portugal this afternoon to join up with his soon-to-be teammates.

According to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, Laurienté is flying by private jet from Italy after a deal was struck with Sassuolo earlier this week. The 26-year-old is expected to watch Sunderland’s pre-season fixture against Sevilla tonight.

Downie’s tweet reads: “EXCL: Armand Laurienté is travelling to Portugal this afternoon to meet up with his soon-to-be new Sunderland teammates. The Frenchman will take a private jet from Italy, after #SAFC struck a £17.5m deal with Sassuolo for the attacker. Laurienté is set to watch tonight’s match against Sevilla, providing his medical is completed in time.”

The French attacker has been a long-term target for Régis Le Bris and new director of football Florent Ghisolfi, with the trio previously working together at Lorient. Laurienté scored 18 goals last season as Sassuolo won promotion back to Serie A and has top-flight experience in both France and Italy.

His arrival marks a statement of intent from Sunderland, who have already spent big this summer as they prepare for life back in the Premier League. Laurienté is expected to add significant pace, directness and versatility to Le Bris’ forward line, capable of playing both through the middle and from wide areas.

Sunderland face Sevilla tonight at the Estadio Algarve, followed by another high-profile friendly against Sporting Lisbon on Monday, and Laurienté could be in the stands for both. The medical, while close to completion, will need to be finalised and approved before any official involvement begins.

The £17.5million fee underlines the club’s growing ambition under Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, Juan Sartori and new sporting leadership, with spending now well over £100million during the current window. Should all go to plan, Laurienté will become the latest addition in a busy window that has already seen Sunderland pursue deals for Habib Diarra, Reinildo and others, with more business expected in the coming weeks.

What else has been said about the move?

Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali recently confirmed that Armand Laurienté’s move to Sunderland is on the verge of completion, with the forward now travelling for a medical ahead of a Premier League switch.

Speaking at the United Charity Gala Dinner in Italy, Carnevali told media that the two clubs have reached a full agreement for the 26-year-old, with official confirmation expected within the next 48 hours. “It’s almost done. The player is on his way for medicals, and we’ve already reached an agreement with Sunderland,” Carnevali said. “We’re in the final stages – I think we’ll make everything official tomorrow or Sunday.”

Carnevali admitted Laurienté’s departure would be a major loss for the Italian side, but one that enables them to reinvest. “It’s going to be a difficult season,” he said. “Laurienté’s departure will bring us around €20million, a figure that will allow us to make useful investments to face the championship. We still have a lot to do – I’m not saying we’re behind, but the market is long and complicated.”

