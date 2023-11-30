Moments you may have missed during Sunderland's 2-1 defeat against Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light.

Boos could be heard at the full-time whistle after Sunderland’s abject performance against Huddersfield at the Stadium of Light - with some supporters voicing their frustrations after a 2-1 defeat.

The Black Cats dropped to 11th in the Championship, four points off a play-off spot, following Delano Burgzorg’s winner in the 67th minute. Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Set-piece troubles

While Sunderland dominated possession, finishing the match with 76 per cent, Huddersfield created more clear-cut chances, while posing a significant threat from set-pieces through Sorba Thomas’ deliveries.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 28th minute from a corner, with Sunderland deploying a mixture of zonal and man-to-man marking as they often do. Huddersfield defender Tom Lees won the initial header, beating Trai Hume in the air, before goalscorer Michael Helik appeared to get away from Jenson Seelt and nodded the ball home. It means Sunderland have conceded four goals from corners this season.

Huddersfield goalscorer was about to be substituted

After Luke O’Nien had drawn Sunderland level five minutes before half-time, the hosts created some decent chances at the start of the second half.

Still, Huddersfield retook the lead when Jaheim Headley’s blocked shot fell to Burgzorg, who took a quick shot from the edge of the box to make it 2-1. The forward was then replaced by Danny Ward a minute later, with Terriers boss Darren Moore admitting the change was planned before the goal.

Alex Pritchard’s reception

With his side a goal down, Mowbray made a quadruple substitution in the 74th minute, with Alex Pritchard, Hemir Semedo, Bradley Dack and Abdoullah Ba coming on. Of the four, Pritchard received the biggest cheer from the home fans, highlighting the playmaker’s popularity on Wearside.

Pritchard, 30, has started just four league games for Sunderland this season and is into the final year of his contract after helping the club win promotion from League One.

A late penalty appeal

Sunderland players were appealing for a late penalty for handball after Dan Neil’s shot hit Huddersfield substitute Rarmani Edmonds-Green in the visitors’ box. The decision would have been harsh, with the player’s arm down by his side when the ball hit him from close range.

Another injury concern

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray made three changes to his starting XI following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Plymouth, with Eliezer Mayenda and Adil Aouchiche making their first starts for the club. Mayenda took Nazariy Rusyn’s place in the starting XI, with the Ukrainian missing out due to a groin issue.

Chris Rigg back on Wearside

While Chris Rigg wasn’t named in the Sunderland squad, the teenager was back at the Stadium of Light after representing England at the Under-17s World Cup in Indonesia - as Ryan Garry’s side were beaten by Uzbekistan in the last 16.