Sunderland 1 Huddersfield 2: Highlights after Delano Burgzorg winner and Luke O'Nien goal
Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Huddersfield at the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats fell a goal down in the 28th minute after Tom Lees headed the ball back across goal and Michael Helik nodded the ball home from close range.
Sunderland drew level five minutes before half-time when Luke O’Nien equalised following a free-kick, yet Delano Burgzorg netted the winner midway through the second half.
Here's how the game played out:
Sunderland vs Huddersfield
RECAP: SUNDERLAND 1 (O'Nien, 40) HUDDERSFIELD 2 (Helik, 28) (Burgzorg, 67)
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Seelt (Burstow, 84), Ballard, O'Nien, Hume, Neil, Bellingham (Dack, 73), Roberts (Ba, 73), Aouchiche (Pritchard, 73), Clarke, Mayenda (Hemir, 73)
Subs: Bishop, Triantis, Huggins, Ekwah, Ba, Pritchard, Dack, Hemir, Burstow
Huddersfield XI: Maxwell, Pearson, Helik, Lees, Burgzorg (DIarra, 68), Jackson, Hogg (Edmonds-Green, 87), Headley, Kasumu, Thomas, Koroma (Ward, 68)
Subs: Chapman, Edmonds-Green, Diarra, Edwards, Nakatama, Austerfield, Ayina, Iorpenda, Ward
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland's Championship fixture against Huddersfield.
The Black Cats will be looking to get back to winning ways following Saturday's defeat at Plymouth, with Tony Mowbray's side sitting four points outside the play-off places.
We'll have all the build-up ahead of tonight's match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.
Team news
We'll start with the Sunderland team news.
Mason Burstow has returned to training and is available for selection after missing the trip to Plymouth with a minor knock.
Chris Rigg could also return to the squad following his involvement with England at the under-17s World Cup.
Dennis Cirkin, Aji Alese, Jay Matete, Corry Evans and Timothee Pembele remain sidelined with injuries, while Jewison Bennette missed the game at Plymouth due to a virus.
Venus steps in for pre-match press conference
Sunderland assistant Mark Venus was on pre-match media duty yesterday with head coach Tony Mowbray absent due to illness.
"He's got a chest infection but I think he'll be there, we obviously need him." said Venus when asked about Mowbray. "We know how he wants to work and what he wants so it hasn't impacted us in terms of the build up and the preparation too much. If he's not there it won't be for the want of trying, but we're hopeful."
Huddersfield also have several injury issues ahead of tonight's match, with goalkeeper Lee Nicholls (neck), defender Josh Ruffels (groin), Kyle Hudlin (groin), Danny Ward (illness) and midfielder Ben Wiles (hamstring) all doubts, while Jack Rudoni (foot) and right-back Ollie Turton (knee) remain sidelined.
Despite their injury list, Darren Moore's side came from behind to draw 1-1 with Southampton on Saturday,with Ben Jackson netting a late equaliser three minutes from time.
Moore on Sunderland
Here's what Huddersfield boss Darren Moore had to say about Sunderland:
"At home they're a very strong team and very fluid with the attacking options they've got. Whoever they go with it's the same outcome with how fluid and effective they are. They've got the home record they've got because they're very effective at what they do.
"Myself and the players are looking forward to the challenge of tomorrow night. We know we have to keep adding to our game and improve week in week out and get that understanding between the players. We have to come together as a group and face it together."
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for tonight's match:
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Huggins, Neil, Ekwah, Roberts, Aouchiche, Clarke, Rusyn
Predicted Huddersfield XI: Maxwell, Pearson, Helik, Lees, Jackson, Kasumu, Hogg, Nakayama, Headley, Koroma, Thomas.
