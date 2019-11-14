All the ticket information Sunderland fans need to know for the FA Cup replay away at Gillingham

Chris Maguire in action for Sunderland.

The sides need to replay following the 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light last weekend, Aiden McGeady with the goal for Sunderland.

A club statement read: “The 7.45pm kick-off at Priestfield Stadium will see the sides face off in a first-round replay after the initial tie ended 1-1 at the Stadium of Light.

“Due to the short period of time until the fixture, there will be no pre-purchase of tickets and tickets will available on the night of the game only.

“Sunderland fans must make their way to Priestfield Road and access via turnstiles 14 to 17, which are CASH ONLY. Away supporters will be situated in the Gordon Road stand which is unreserved, covered seating.”

Ticket prices are as follows:-

Adult £15

Over 65 £10