Here's how Sunderland fans reacted to Lee Cattermole's shock Sunderland exit.

Cattermole was part of some famous victories whilst on at Sunderland – including six wins over rivals Newcastle United and Sunderland’s 2014 Capital One Cup final run.

More recently, the 31-year-old played at Wembley against Portsmouth in the Checkatrade Trophy final and the League One play-off final but couldn’t on either occasion do enough to drag Sunderland over the line.

The former Wigan man, signed by Steve Bruce for £6m 10-years ago, built up an affinity with Sunderland supporters due to his work rate, tough tackling and never say die attitude – a fact Cattermole acknowledged in his goodbye statement.

Cattermole said: “And finally, and most importantly, the fans. You are what makes the club special and your passion and commitment is something that has always inspired me throughout my career at Sunderland and will continue to inspire the team. Thank you.”

As expected, the news promoted an outpouring of emotion from Sunderland supporters.

Here’s how you reacted:

@SteveLamb59: “The man as put the club first and walked away I dough my cap Lee Barry Cattermole all the best”

@Christianfors23: “Yeah he had to go, but why now? Is my main thoughts.”

@MVN_98: “Oviedo will clearly be next not sure getting rid of genuine quality is great but appreciate the need to lower the wage bill! Need to replace quality that leaves though”

@jacka17: “Definitely the right time to go. Can't play him and Leadbitter together and creates a space for a more creative player. #safc”

@janeelx_: “Gutted.”

@IanTom007: “Gutted but needed to be done, frees up a lot of wages.”

@Squealer66: “I echo everything everyone has said but it frees up a heck of a chunk of wages that can be spent on new players

@RJPalliser10: “The club have really put the pressure on now to get this window bang on, if we fail in our recruitment this window certainly in the midfield region then this will be a horrific mistake”

@andy_jackpot: “40k per week had to happen unfortunately

@tenchylad: “Good luck Catts , always played for the shirt. Divided opinion over the years but can never knock his commitment, regardless of salary, manager or league tier.”

@ian_safc_1974: “I think a bloke whose given 10 years of his life to club, played when injured for benefit of side, never wanted any accolades deserves a lot better than it to be announced like that.”

@GlenProctor1988: “Such a shame he was denied a testimonial before he went after 10 years, totally understand the business reasons behind it but for me he deserved/still deserves a testimonial.”

@harryfootyin 30m30: “Love Catts but think its in the best interests of both parties. Too many players in that position, his wages were huge for this league too. Good luck to the lad”