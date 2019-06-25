18-goal rumoured Sunderland target joins League One rivals whilst ex-Black Cats stopper linked to Champions League club - League One round-up
Rumoured Sunderland target Freddie Ladapo has joined fellow League One side Rotherham United from Plymouth Argyle after scoring 18 goals last season.
Black Cats owner Stewart Donald has taken to Twitter to call for patience amongst the fanbase and reassure them that plans are in place for next season.
Donald is still in talks with a consortium led by American investor Mark Campbell over the prospect of selling his majority share in the club.
However, Donald says he remains committed to success on the pitch and has responded to fans who are worried about the club’s situation on and off the field and has spoken of a desire to bring in 6-8 players to Sunderland.
Another rumoured Sunderland target, goalkeeper Dimi Konstantopoulos, has officially left Middlesbrough after his contract expired.
He took to social media to thank Boro fans: “Wembley, promotion, awards, records… none compared to the respect and love I got the last 6 years from the fans! Thank you all.”
Soon-to-be free agent goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter has been linked with a move to Champions League qualifiers PSV Eindhoven by local newspaper Blagdad after a mixed two years at the Stadium of Light.
Copenhagen and Rosenburg – who will also play in this summer’s qualifying competition – have been linked to Costa Rican left-back Bryan Oviedo as Sunderland aim to take one of their highest earners off the wage bill.