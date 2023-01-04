The production will run from Wednesday May 17 to Saturday May 27 at Sunderland Empire and will mark the 50-year anniversary of the club’s 1973 FA Cup win.

It will also tell the story of Sunderland’s history right up until victory at Wembley in the 2022 League One play-off final.

Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis Dreyfus

“When I initially came, I didn’t know too much about the history of the club but what was really clear to me was how important the history is to the fanbase,” Louis Dreyfus told the club’s website.

“The first thing I heard from 99.9% of the people I spoke to here was about the 1973 FA Cup final which mimics how important it is for everyone that is associated with the football club.

“Given that it is the 50 year anniversary is coming up this year, I think it is amazing that everyone here has put in the effort to try and bring the whole history and tell it in a different way.”

The production will also pay a tribute to Sunderland greats who have passed away and the club’s supporters.

Louis-Dreyfus added: “I’ve spent hours with Rob Mason (club historian) talking about the history but it’s going to be interesting to see that being told in a musical and artistic way. Hopefully it should be good entertainment for every Sunderland fan, it doesn’t matter the age.”