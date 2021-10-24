Sunderland never got going and Jayden Stockley’s second-half goal was enough to hand the visitors all three points.

The result signalled an end to the Black Cats’ unbeaten home record in League One this campaign.

But, as ever, there are some moments that can be missed whilst cheering from the stand and watching back highlights packages.

Referee Darren Drysdale took centre stage as Sunderland lost to Charlton.

Here, we take you through the events you may not have caught as the Wearsiders suffered a defeat to the Addicks on Saturday:

BAILEY WRIGHT’S NEW ROLE

Bailey Wright didn’t start for Sunderland.

However, the defender did find himself on sprinkler duty as water sprayed his teammates during their pre-match warm-up.

The Australian quickly sprang into action to divert the sprinkler away from Johnson’s squad so they could continue their before-game rituals.

It was a light-hearted amusing moment. That was, of course, before the Black Cats spoiled the day by losing against Charlton.

Wright remained an unused substitute.

KYRIL LOUIS-DREYFUS ATTENDS AGAIN

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus was once again in attendance at the Stadium of Light against Charlton.

On this occasion, however, he wasn’t hosting any special guests in the owners’ box.

Louis-Dreyfus caused a social media storm when he was pictured attending the AFC Wimbledon with two adorable dogs.

He has also previously welcomed former Sunderland owner Bob Murray as a special guest to the stadium he built.

And there was no Juan Sartori either.

That was in stark contrast to the games against Wycombe and Bolton where the Uruguayan part-owner joined Louis-Dreyfus.

Louis-Dreyfus, though, cut an animated figure before kick-off and was seen in his seat fairly early.

He certainly looks involved, enthusiastic and fresh even if Sunderland’s performance did not mirror the attitude of their owner.

LUKE O’NIEN WIPED OUT

It took all of 30 seconds after the first whistle for Luke O’Nien to be fouled in the middle.

The midfielder was wiped out straight from the kick-off with the referee blowing for a foul without a minute on the clock.

And it was that set the tone for the rest of the game in many ways as Johnson’s men struggled to cope with Charlton’s physicality and commitment.

It certainly wasn’t O’Nien’s best showing and the 27-year-old struggled to get in the game.

Unfortunately for O’Nien his performance was more Gillingham than Crewe as the ex-Wycombe man struggled to hold onto the ball.

Not for the first time this season either.

DAN NEIL DISPLAYS NAIVETY

This was by no means Dan Neil’s best game but nor was it his worst.

However, his actions in the 19th minute could have seen Sunderland go a goal down.

The midfielder was dispossessed on the edge of Sunderland’s box after a coming together.

Neil thought he had been fouled and, in fairness, his appeals seconds later were probably justified.

The 19-year-old, however, expected to hear the whistle and stopped playing.

But referee Darren Drysdale was having none of it and waved play on as Neil's appeals fell on deaf ears.

Luckily for Neil, Charlton’s shot flew over Ron-Thorben Hoffman’s bar, but it was a good chance and the Sunderland man can count himself fortunate.

