Kyril Louis-Dreyfus welcomes special guests to the Stadium of Light to watch Sunderland's win over AFC Wimbledon

A goal from Carl Winchester was enough to hand Lee Johnson’s men all three points at the Stadium of Light.

However, there are some funny and interesting moments that are easily missed whilst wrapped in the emotion of the match.

Here, we take a look at the events you might have missed from the win against the Dons this weekend:

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus welcomes 'special' guests to Wearside

As is customary these days, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus was in attendance at the Stadium of Light to take in Sunderland’s win against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

The Black Cats’ majority shareholder entered the directors’ seats around ten minutes into the first half.

And almost immediately images started to fly around social media showing Louis-Dreyfus with two guests.

Vito Mannone and his agent back on Wearside after transfer links emerged earlier this week? Not quite, but no less exciting for some.

Louis-Dreyfus brought his two dogs to watch Sunderland’s win over AFC Wimbledon – and was pictured with the pair sat on his knee by eagle-eyed Mackems at the game.

And it seems that his decision has resulted in a further popularity boost.

On Twitter, one fan said: “The fact KLD brought his absolutely adorable dogs to the match today just makes me love the bloke even more.”

Another added: “Massive fan of KLD bringing his dogs into the stadium to watch the game,” with one supporter concluding: “Our new 23-year-old owner continues to tear up the rule book by bringing his dog to the match.”

Those with a good memory may be able to remember the last time a dog was pictured in the crowd at a Sunderland fixture.

Back in December 2011, Sunderland defeated QPR 3-2 at Loftus Road with one face pictured celebrating Wes Brown’s winner with his pooch in the away end.

And the animal links don’t end there. Sunderland are of course nicknamed the Black Cats.

That’s because supporter Billy Morris took a black cat in his chest pocket as a good luck charm to the 1937 FA Cup final.

Sunderland brought home the trophy for the first time that day after defeating Preston North End.

1. SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus looks on before the Sky Bet League One Play-off Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Sunderland and Lincoln City at Stadium of Light on May 22, 2021 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales