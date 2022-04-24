Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lynden Gooch had been a constant outlet for the Black Cats during a convincing 5-1 win, delivering 18 crosses into the box during a fine display.

Sunderland were significantly helped in the first half when Cambridge defender Lloyd Jones was sent off after just 11 minutes when the game was goalless, meaning it was attack vs defence for much of the contest.

Gooch was superb on the right, and supporters recognised his display with shouts of ‘Gooooooooch’ after the wideman registered his second assist of the match.

Sunderland shareholder Juan Sartori. Picture by FRANK REID

Here are some of the other moments you may have missed:

A positive reaction for Corry Evans

It was a tough start to the season for Sunderland captain Corry Evans, partly down to his multiple injury setbacks.

That led to the 31-year-old being criticised for his performances, and Evans was even booed by some Sunderland fans when he was brought off the bench against Shrewsbury earlier this month.

Yet the Black Cats skipper has been recognised as a key player in recent weeks, especially during a man-of-the-match display at Plymouth.

When Evans was substituted against Cambridge to be replaced by Dan Neil in the 66th minute, the midfielder was applauded off the pitch.

With the game as good as wrapped up, Alex Neil was probably thinking about saving his captain for the games ahead.

Juan Sartori’s appearance

Sunderland co-owner Juan Sartori was back at the Stadium of Light for the visit of Cambridge, alongside chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

It was revealed earlier this year the Uruguayan still owns 20 per cent of the club and, while he was part of the Madrox regime, Sartori has also been described as a close ally to Louis-Dreyfus.

While his involvement at Sunderland has always been something of a mystery, Sartori was appointed vice-president of AS Monaco last year, following his bid in the 2019 Uruguayan presidential election.

Louis-Dreyfus met Sunderland supporters last month and was asked about Sartori’s future intentions.

The minutes of that meeting read “it was advised that Juan intends to work with KLD (Louis-Dreyfus) to bring the club back to the Premier League and, while he is busy with politics, remains committed to the club.”

Thorben Hoffmann back on the bench

After two games out of the squad due to illness, goalkeeper Thorben Hoffmann was back on the bench for Sunderland.

The 23-year-old hasn't featured under Alex Neil and revealed this week there is a clause in his contract which could make his loan deal from Bayern Munich permanent this summer.

In his latest Kicker column, Hoffmann, who has made 23 League One appearances this campaign, said he will become a Black Cats player if he makes 25 league appearances and Sunderland win promotion.

When asked about those comments in Friday’s press conference, Neil said: “I’m completely unaware, honestly I don’t know anything about it.

“I don’t pick players based on their contracts, I don’t know anything about any of their contracts.

“Honestly I have no interest in their contracts, what they earn, what they have got is up to them.