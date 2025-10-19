Kylian Mbappé reacted to Nordi Mukiele’s Instagram post after Sunderland’s 2–0 win over Wolves – as fresh reports emerged on Jobe Bellingham

Sunderland’s 2–0 win over Wolves at the Stadium of Light continues to make waves far beyond Wearside – even catching the attention of one of world football’s biggest stars.

France captain Kylian Mbappé reacted to Nordi Mukiele’s Instagram post after the defender scored his first Premier League goal for Sunderland, leaving a message featuring a gift box, duck and red heart emojis beneath a photo of the right-back celebrating in front of the crowd at the Stadium of Light.

Mukiele, who joined Sunderland from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, produced a standout display on Wearside. The Frenchman was immense in both boxes – recording 73 touches, 15 duels won, 10 aerial duels won, seven possession recoveries, two successful take-ons and, crucially, his first Premier League goal.

His performance typified the intensity and defensive resilience Régis Le Bris has instilled in his side, with Sunderland now unbeaten at home and sitting seventh in the Premier League table, and caught the eye of his one-time PSG teammate and fellow countryman Mbappe, who now plays his football at Real Madrid.

Club captain Granit Xhaka summed up the mood with a message of appreciation for Sunderland supporters on Instagram, writing: “Loving playing in this team, at this stadium, in front of these fans!” He also added the hashtag #GX34.

Bertrand Traoré echoed that positivity, posting: “+3 in the bag, well done team #SAFC. Thanks, everyone, for the support.” His post was liked by Xhaka, who again showed leadership by engaging with his teammates online. Defender Dan Ballard, part of a defence that has now kept three home clean sheets this season, wrote: “Great fight from the lads today! Stadium was bouncing.”

Midfielder Chris Rigg, who impressed again in midfield, added: “So proud to be a part of this team, great win and plenty to build on.” Playmaker Enzo Le Fée kept his message short and focused, posting: “Job done.” And forward Wilson Isidor, whose early strike was ruled out for offside, captioned his post: “Back in style. Good weekend, Marras!”

Jobe Bellingham reports emerge after BVB move

Meanwhile, reports from Diario AS and journalist Alan Nixon suggest former Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham could be on the move from Borussia Dortmund after a turbulent few weeks in Germany. According to AS, Bellingham’s situation has worsened following a costly error against Bayern Munich and an alleged clash between his father and Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl.

Nixon adds that the 20-year-old is expected to look for another club in Europe should he leave the Bundesliga side, with his camp reportedly keen for him to continue developing abroad – mirroring the path taken by his brother Jude. Jobe scored an unfortunate own goal over the weekend, with his stay in Germany not going to play thus far.

