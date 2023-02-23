Evans has signed a new contract which will run until the summer of 2024, with a club option of a further year. The 32-year-old is recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury that he suffered in last month’s 2-0 win over Middlesbrough and is set to miss the remainder of the season.

Yet Evans’ influence both on and off the pitch has been recognised by Sunderland, after joining the club from Blackburn in July 2021.

In that time, the midfielder has played a key part in the Black Cats’ promotion from League One, and remained a regular starter in the Championship before his setback.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Corry Evans of Sunderland in action during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers at Stadium of Light on August 13, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

But how did Sunderland fans react to the news of Evans’ new deal on social media after the story broke on Wednesday night? Here, we take a look:

@KarlosSAFC1982: “I think it's the club supporting him during his injury more than anything but was a class act ever since Alex Neil came in & carried it on into this season.”

@notch_32: “Right thing to do in my opinion. Just wish we could do it as quick for Stewart.”

@neil_hewitson: “Think it's a good move, would like to see a core built up of longer term deals and the forward vision.”

@irobarmstrong: “Sensible bit of business. Supposedly huge in the background and covers him until he's back to full fitness with an option of keeping him around until a long-term replacement is found.”

@ollieclark_8: “Absolutely love him. Class news, can’t wait to see him back.”

@JoeThirlwell1: “Smart move by the club imo. Might be a bit-part player next season but crucial we have these type of characters around the younger lads so they can grow.”

@ElliottSAFC: “Good news and the right thing to do. Hopefully, he doesn't have any setbacks and is available for Xmas and beyond. Now get LND tied down.”

@davis0688: “Makes sense from all angles. Given his injury and age think the extra year club option is smart.”