The 32-year-old is recovering from anterior cruciate ligament injury which he suffered in last month’s 2-0 win over Middlesbrough and is set to miss the remainder of the season.

Yet Evans’ influence both on and off the pitch has been recognised by Sunderland, after joining the club from Blackburn in July 2021.

In that time, the midfielder has played a key part in the Black Cats’ promotion from League One, and remained a regular starter in the Championship before his setback.

Corry Evans playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

After putting pen to paper, Evans told the club’s website: “I’m delighted to commit my future to the club, I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far.

“Unfortunately, I picked up the injury, but I’m focused on working hard and getting back to full fitness, and helping the team as much as possible.

"I have a lot of responsibility being captain, and as a team we’ve progressed a lot – we have a bright future ahead and it’s something I want to be a part of.”

Sunderland’s Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman added: “Corry has been fantastic for us over the last 18 months – he is a crucial player who as captain had the honour of lifting the play-off final trophy.

"Naturally, to suffer a significant injury is difficult to digest, but it’s testament to him as an individual that he is laser-focused on his ongoing rehabilitation.

"While he is unable to deliver on the pitch for a period, he remains a huge influence around the team and in club.”

Speakman also confirmed to the Echo this month that Alex Pritchard and Danny Batth are both under contract at Sunderland for next season after clauses were triggered in their contracts.

It means Carl Winchester, who remains on loan at Shrewsbury, is the only member of the Black Cats’ senior squad who will be out of contract this summer.