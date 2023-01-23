Both bagged wins on Sunday afternoon with Mel Reay’s women claiming a 3-1 victory over Birmingham City in the second tier, while Tony Mowbray’s men overcame Middlesbrough 2-0 at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.

Taking to social media after the game, sporting director Speakman was full of praise for the two sides and shared this 15-word message on Twitter. He said: “Thanks for all your support today… incredible crowd.. home and away win for our teams.”

Focus now turns to the transfer window for Speakman with just eight days left for the Black Cats to conclude signings with cover and competition for Ross Stewart and an absolute must before time runs out.

Kristjaan Speakman

Luke O’Nien’s classy Kevin Ball message

Luke O’Nien, suspended for the game against Middlesbrough after picking up a red card against Swansea City, was on co-comms duty for Sky Sports for the first 20 minutes of the Wear-Tees clash.

The defender covered a lot of tops during the time period, including substitute Edouard Michut, but was also full of praise for Sunderland legend Kevin Ball, who recently left the club after a long affiliation as a. player, captain, coach, caretaker manager and ambassador.