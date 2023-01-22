Tony Mowbray’s side created the better chances in a goalless first half, despite losing captain Corry Evans to an injury. The Northern Irishman was replaced by Michut, who partnered Dan Neil in the middle for the rest of the contest.

The Black Cats then took the lead five minutes after half-time when Ross Stewart was awarded a penalty, resulting in a red card for Boro defender Dael Fry. Stewart’s initial spot kick was saved by goalkeeper Zach Steffen, yet the striker was able to convert the rebound.

Amad then secured the win for the hosts when he beat Steffen with a low finish nine minutes from time. Taking to Twitter, Michut said: “Derby winner. Thank you for the support.”

Sunderland midfielder Edouard Michut.

Luke O’Nien, suspended for the game against Middlesbrough after picking up a red card against Swansea City, was on co-comms duty for Sky Sports for the first 20 minutes of the Wear-Tees clash and made some funny jokes regarding Michut.

O’Nien stated that Michut starting to “do bits” in training and compared the Frenchman to a bee also stating that glides through the pitch. O’Nien also claimed that Michut has jokingly dangled a few photos of him training with Mbappe and Messi in front of his teammates.

