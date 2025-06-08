Sunderland have been linked with a triple transfer deal under Kristjaan Speakman alongside four new contracts

Sunderland are gearing up for a pivotal summer window as they prepare for life back in the Premier League, and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman is already making moves on multiple fronts.

From potential incoming signings to key contract negotiations, the Black Cats are wasting no time as they look to strengthen the squad and secure the futures of their most promising talents. Here, we take a look at everything you need to know:

Sunderland contract latest with four players rumoured to be offered new deals

According to Alan Nixon, Sunderland are ready to open contract talks with teenage midfield sensation Chris Rigg. The 17-year-old broke into the first-team last season and played a key role in Sunderland’s Championship promotion campaign. Despite already earning a significant wage for his age, Rigg’s current salary sits well below Premier League averages, and the club are keen to avoid uncertainty by tying him down to a new deal. Rigg’s rise has been one of the major success stories at the Stadium of Light, and with top-flight football secured, the Black Cats are determined to build their future around academy products like him.

In addition to Rigg, Sunderland are set to reopen talks with midfield general Dan Neil and defender Dennis Cirkin, with both players entering the final year of their current deals. Neil, who has long been linked with Premier League clubs and Serie A side AS Roma, remains a priority for Sunderland, who are keen to avoid losing a key academy graduate on the cheap. Talks were paused during the intense promotion run-in but are expected to resume in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie has revealed that Sunderland will also open negotiations with Romaine Mundle over an improved contract. The 22-year-old winger, a standout performer last term despite injuries, has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs as well as PSV Eindhoven and Club Brugge. His current deal expires in 2026, but the club are eager to reward his progress and fend off external interest.

Sunderland linked with triple transfer deal under Kristjaan Speakman

With Jobe Bellingham edging closer to a big-money switch to Borussia Dortmund, Sunderland are lining up a replacement, and Alan Nixon reports that Charlie Gray of Manchester City is the club’s top target. The 19-year-old midfielder impressed during City’s Under-21 campaign and is entering the final year of his deal.

Gray is understood to be open to a move that offers immediate first-team football, and Sunderland, who have a strong track record of developing young players, are believed to be leading the race. While Manchester City are reluctant to part with the local-born talent, they may sanction a sale if a deal includes a fee and a healthy sell-on clause.

Sunderland have also made a move for defensive reinforcements, tabling a £4.25 million bid for Montpellier centre-back Modibo Sagnan, per reports in France. The 26-year-old has been one of the few bright spots in a Montpellier side that suffered relegation from Ligue 1. Sagnan’s composure and physicality make him a strong fit for Premier League football.

In the left-back department, Harry Toffolo of Nottingham Forest is also reportedly on the club’s radar. The 29-year-old is nearing the end of his contract and is attracting interest from Rangers and Sunderland. However, reports suggest Toffolo is waiting for Rangers to make a formal move, with Ibrox currently seen as his preferred destination.

