Sunderland are likely to field interest in a number of their players over the course of the summer window

Sunderland's sporting director Kristjaan Speakman says the club are under no financial pressure to sell players this summer as Premier League interest mounts in a number of key players.

Speakman stopped short of ruling out any summer exits but said that fans could draw confidence from the club's record over recent transfer windows. Striker Ross Stewart is the only significant player sale since the change in ownership a few years ago, and that was as he entered the last year of his contract.

Jobe Bellingham is attracting strong interest not just from Crystal Palace but from across top tiers in Europe, while Jack Clarke is also in demand.

"I think it's really difficult to predict what will happen through the summer," Speakman said.

"I think all I can say on player retention is that we've had a really strong record on that. Obviously, it was fantastic news with young Chris [Rigg] signing this week, I think that endorses and echoes everything we've been saying previously, and like I said, we'll just take every piece of interest or every discussion that happens along the way for what it is at that point in time. It's really, really difficult to predict, and I appreciate from a supporter's perspective, you want some certainty. I think the danger with the transfer window is it's always an uncertain period, but our intent and our objective has always been to retain our talent.