Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We asked Sunderland fans this question: Which position should Kristjaan Speakman prioritise before anything else during the next window?

Only 1.1 per cent of the Sunderland fans polled on our social media channels selected the goalkeeper option, with 0.7 per cent choosing defenders and 7.1 per cent selecting the midfielders option. That left a whopping 91.1 per cent of supporters clicking the striker option.

One Sunderland fan added: “Strikers are a must. After that, I'd be looking all down our spine. In wide areas, we arguably have some of the best in the league (maybe another LB needed as backup/rotation).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We also asked supporters for their opinion on this issue: Which should Sunderland target in the summer window?

Just 8 per cent of Sunderland fans thought that the club should target mostly young players with 23.9 per cent stating they would like experienced players to come in and 68.1 per cent of Black Cats preferring a good mix of both options.