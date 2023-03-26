News you can trust since 1873
Kristjaan Speakman receives strong transfer hint from Sunderland fans ahead of summer window

Sunderland fans have sent a clear transfer message to sporting director Kristjaan Speakman ahead of the summer transfer window.

By James Copley
Published 26th Mar 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

The Black Cats have performed well this season, their first back in the Championship since promotion from League One, but Tony Mowbray’s men have stalled recently due to a lack of striking options following the injury to Ross Stewart.

Everton loanee Ellis Simms was also recalled during the January window and was replaced by Leeds United man Joe Gelhardt, who also signed a loan deal with the club but has struggled to find form.

We asked Sunderland fans this question: Which position should Kristjaan Speakman prioritise before anything else during the next window?

Only 1.1 per cent of the Sunderland fans polled on our social media channels selected the goalkeeper option, with 0.7 per cent choosing defenders and 7.1 per cent selecting the midfielders option. That left a whopping 91.1 per cent of supporters clicking the striker option.

One Sunderland fan added: “Strikers are a must. After that, I'd be looking all down our spine. In wide areas, we arguably have some of the best in the league (maybe another LB needed as backup/rotation).”

We also asked supporters for their opinion on this issue: Which should Sunderland target in the summer window?

Just 8 per cent of Sunderland fans thought that the club should target mostly young players with 23.9 per cent stating they would like experienced players to come in and 68.1 per cent of Black Cats preferring a good mix of both options.

Sunderland fans celebrate their team's first goal during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Fulham and Sunderland at Craven Cottage.
