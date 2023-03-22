Mowbray was encouraged by the response of his side as they responded to the 5-1 defeat to Stoke City with three battling performances against top-seven opposition, but the haul of four points in that time has all but ended hopes of an unlikely play-off place.

As such the head coach has said that it might be time to expose some of his players more regularly ahead of next season.

“I think we’ll look to do that [give them more game time]," he said.

Sunderland winger Jewison Bennette could be in line for greater game time over the final eight games of the season

"Whilst we’re still in touch and feeling it [was possible], and every question about whether we could make the play-offs because we were only three or four points off it, then I think it’s a different conversation.

"But I think the opportunity is potentially there now to blood some of these young players a bit and see how they go. There has to be a balance because we still want to win. We’ve got Huddersfield and Birmingham to play at home, for example, and I’m sure the fans will expect to win. Rightly so, because we’ll expect to win too. So if I’m playing four new kids who have hardly ever played, and we get beat 1-0, then nobody’s going to be happy.

"So, it’s a balance, and I have to try to get that balance right between some experience and quality that can win the game and trying to bring in and give game time to some of these young lads who we hope are going to become regulars. That’s the conundrum, really. When do we just want to win, and when do we want to grow and develop these young players into first-team footballers that could become stars?

"That’s what happened to Amad. Amad didn’t play too much at first, he was on the bench a lot, a bit like Jewison, Ba and Michut. They were all on the bench together, and it’s only really his personal levels that have meant that he’s ended up playing more games. Hopefully, some of these young lads will follow the same path."

One of those most likely to benefit is Jewison Bennette, who impressed from the bench against Luton Town.

"Hopefully, Jewison will become a stick-on in the team over time, and you can’t pick a team without him, because he keeps on creating chances and influencing games," Mowbray said.

"I thought he was quite bright when he came on against Luton. He can eliminate people, he can skip past people and he’s really sharp from standing still to fast.