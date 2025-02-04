Abdoullah Ba has completed a loan move to Ligue 2 side USL Dunkerque

Sunderland have confirmed that Abdoullah Ba has joined USL Dunkerque.

There is no option or obligation to buy in the loan deal, which runs until the end of the current campaign. Ba featured regularly in the previous two campaigns following his arrival at the club, but has not made a league appearance since the arrival of Regis Le Bris.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said he hoped the move was a chance for Ba to play regularly before his progress is reviewed in the summer.

“After playing regularly throughout his first two seasons at the Club, first-team opportunities have been limited for Abdoullah this season,” Speakman said.

“We hope this move will be a platform for him to earn regular playing time before he returns to Sunderland at the end of the campaign. We wish him well and look forward to reviewing his progress throughout the next few months.”

Dunkerque are hoping to challenge for promotion this seaosn, and currently sit fourth in Ligue 2.

