Sunderland have been linked with several incoming transfer deals after winning promotion at Wembley

Sunderland have been linked with four players after winning promotion to the Premier League against Sheffield United at Wembley.

Anthony Patterson alternative eyed by Sunderland

Firstly, Kristjaan Speakman is said to be considering a potential move for Mexican international goalkeeper Luis Malagón, according to reports emerging from his native country.

As per Nación Fútbol, the Black Cats are among a trio of European clubs showing interest in the Club América shot-stopper, alongside Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven and Premier League side Crystal Palace. However, the report suggests it is Palace who currently lead the race, with the Eagles said to have been tracking Malagón for several months as they look to strengthen their goalkeeping department.

Malagón, 27, has earned caps for Mexico’s national team and is regarded as one of Liga MX’s standout goalkeepers. His performances for América have caught the eye abroad, and a summer move to Europe could be on the cards as Sunderland continue to assess their options ahead of their Premier League return.

Sunderland eyeing £20m Monaco defender

Secondly, Sunderland have set their sights on £20m-rated AS Monaco right-back Wilfried Singo as they begin plotting their summer recruitment drive ahead of their long-awaited return to the Premier League.

According to a report in the print edition of the Daily Mirror, the Black Cats are interested in bringing the 23-year-old Ivorian international to the Stadium of Light as part of an ambitious rebuild under Régis Le Bris. Singo, who joined Monaco from Torino last summer, made 29 appearances in Ligue 1 this season and was a regular fixture in a side that finished second behind champions Paris Saint-Germain. Known for his pace, athleticism, and powerful overlapping runs, Singo is viewed as a modern full-back capable of operating in both a back four and as a wing-back, flexibility that would suit Le Bris' adaptable style.

Any potential move for Singo would likely require a significant financial commitment. The 6ft 2in defender is under contract at Monaco until 2028 and is valued highly by the Ligue 1 side, meaning Sunderland would have to splash out to secure the transfer, something that promotion to the top tier may now allow. While the interest remains at an early stage, Singo's name being linked shows that Sunderland are exploring high-profile options as they prepare to compete in the Premier League again.

Jordan Henderson to return to Sunderland?

Meanwhile, the club remains linked with an emotional homecoming for former midfielder and current Ajax captain Jordan Henderson. The 34-year-old, who came through Sunderland’s academy, was in the stands at Wembley for the play-off final and is widely believed to be weighing up a summer exit from the Eredivisie giants.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Henderson has interest from both the Premier League and Serie A, and is set to decide his next move this month. Sunderland and Rangers have both been mooted as possible destinations. Dutch reports claim Ajax are keen to offload Henderson’s salary, particularly following the departure of head coach Francesco Farioli, who was eager to retain the England international.

Amad Diallo links to Sunderland emerge

Another high-profile name linked with a return to the Stadium of Light is Amad Diallo. The Manchester United winger spent a memorable 2022-23 campaign on loan at Sunderland, becoming a firm fan favourite as he dazzled in the Championship.

While reports from 225foot.com suggest Sunderland are interested in reuniting with the Ivorian, a deal appears unlikely. Diallo has recently signed a contract extension keeping him at Old Trafford until 2030, and his impressive recent form has only increased his value. Any permanent transfer would require a significant fee, potentially pricing Sunderland out of a move, though a loan could still be explored later in the window.

