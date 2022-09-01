Kristjaan Speakman explains Sunderland's loan decision on Carl Winchester
Carl Winchester has joined Shrewsbury Town on loan.
The popular and versatile 29-year-old has been unable to break into the Championship side on Wearside this season, though his progress of late was affected by.a back injury.
As such he has joined Tom Flanagan and Aiden O’Brien at the New Meadow, with Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman saying the club respected his desire for regular football.
“Carl is at a stage of his career whereby he wants to be playing regular football and after concluding our incoming business, we agreed that it suited both parties for him to spend the remainder of the season on loan,” Speakman said.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland transfer news live on deadline day - major update ahead of 11pm deadline with loan exits still likely
-
2
Tony Mowbray opens up on Kyril Louis-Dreyfus talks and the passion that makes Sunderland a perfect fit for him
-
3
Tony Mowbray delivers honest verdict on his first Sunderland win - and what he told his new players
-
4
Former Sunderland player once valued at £27m available on deadline day free transfer
-
5
This is what to expect from Sunderland on transfer deadline day as Tony Mowbray drops exciting hint
"He played an important part in our promotion last season and he will be missed by players and staff alike. We know Carl is a popular player amongst our fan base and like us, I’m sure our supporters appreciate the contribution he has made to the club throughout his time at the Stadium of Light.”
Read More
The loan runs until the end of the season at which point Winchester’s current contract expires, raising the possibility that he could have played his last game for the club.
However, Sunderland have confirmed that they do have the option to recall him in the January window.
Winchester made 45 appearances for the Black Cats last season, scoring three goals en route to promotion at Wembley. He excelled both at right back under Lee Johnson and then as the right-sided centre back in a three under Alex Neil as the club’s form turned for the better.