Head coach Tony Mowbray said after the 3-0 win over Rotherham in his first game in charge that while there had been some setbacks on key targets at the beginning of the week, the club were still hoping for 'one or two' late additions.

Sunderland continued to explore those possibilities through the final day of the window but it is understood that unless there are significant late developments in the market, they are more than likely to have concluded their incoming business.

The club were thought to be looking for additional cover at centre back after Dan Ballard suffered a serious foot injury earlier in the season, and were forced to look elsewhere after a deal for key target Jan Paul van Hecke fell through.

It looks like being a quiet night at the Academy of Light

Sunderland were known to be leading the race to sign him on loan, but his excellent form in training at Brighton and a couple of strong cameos from the substitute bench impressed Graham Potter sufficiently to keep him around.

The Black Cats also explored the possibility of adding experienced cover to their goalkeeping ranks, with Vito Mannone one name heavily linked. A free agent, Mannone (or any other in his situation) could sign beyond the end of the transfer window should Sunderland feel the need to bolster their ranks. However, club sources have indicated that they are happy with the squad and the business done this summer and that bar any dramatic developments, they are very happy moving forward with what they have.

Former head coach Alex Neil had made clear that he was hoping for another striker after a deal for Nathan Broadhead fell through at a late stage, though new arrivals Jewison Bennette and Amad Diallo are both capable of playing in central areas.

Still possible are some loan exits, with Bennette and Diallo joining Edouard Michut and Abdoullah Ba in bolstering the squad over the last week.