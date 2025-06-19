Joe Gomez, Habib Diarra, Isaac Price and more – here’s a full look at Sunderland’s latest transfer links

Sunderland’s return to the Premier League has sparked a wave of transfer speculation, and the latest reports suggest the Black Cats could be preparing for a bold summer under Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey. Here, though, we take a look at all of the latest Black Cats-related transfer links from around the web:

Gomez headlines ambitious links

Sunderland have again been linked with a sensational move for Liverpool and England defender Joe Gomez, according to The Guardian.

The 28-year-old is said to be available for transfer this summer, with Liverpool open to offers in the region of £30million. Gomez, who has made 149 Premier League appearances and won 15 England caps, is also attracting attention from Newcastle, Aston Villa, Everton, West Ham, Leeds and Burnley. It would represent a major statement of intent from Sunderland, whose return to the Premier League has already sparked speculation about high-profile additions.

Ligue 1, Millwall and Celtic talents on radar

The Guardian also claim that Sunderland are one of several clubs chasing Habib Diarra, the 20-year-old midfielder currently at Strasbourg. The Senegalese prospect has been a standout in Ligue 1 and is reportedly drawing interest from across Europe. He is rated at around £18.7million.

The Black Cats are also said to be monitoring Cameron Carter-Vickers, with Leeds also keen on the Celtic centre-back. The American international has been a key player in Scotland and previously had spells at Tottenham and Bournemouth. Meanwhile, Japhet Tanganga is another defensive name in the frame. Sunderland are reportedly rivalling Crystal Palace for the Millwall defender, who enjoyed a strong second half to the 2024–25 season.

Midfielder Aleksić set for loan switch

19-year-old midfielder Milan Aleksić looks increasingly likely to leave the club on loan this summer. Reports from Serbia suggest that Partizan Belgrade are in advanced talks over a move, with Aleksić open to returning home in search of regular senior football. The Serbian youth international joined Sunderland last year but has found minutes hard to come by under both Michael Beale and Régis Le Bris.

Sunderland in for West Brom's Isaac Price

Sunderland are one of three promoted clubs showing interest in Isaac Price, the West Brom midfielder and Northern Ireland international. According to SportsBoom, the 21-year-old, who previously played for Everton, has emerged as a target following an impressive season with both club and country. Burnley and Portsmouth are also believed to be tracking his situation closely.

Salis Abdul-Samed attracting interest

Former loanee Salis Abdul-Samed is attracting attention in Germany following his return to RC Lens. The midfielder, who made 11 appearances for Sunderland before injury curtailed his loan, is now a target for VfB Stuttgart, according to Africa Foot. The Bundesliga side are reportedly considering a £5.1million bid and have long admired the Ghanaian. Samed is said to view the move as a “major challenge” and is open to making the switch.

Ex-Black Cat returns to Brunton Park

Finally, former Sunderland defender Morgan Feeney has returned to Carlisle United after leaving Shrewsbury Town. Feeney has signed a two-year deal with the League Two side and will officially rejoin on July 1. He made over 100 appearances during his previous spell at Brunton Park and is expected to play a key role in their rebuild.