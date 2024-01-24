Kieffer Moore to Sunderland update as Kristjaan Speakman linked with double transfer deal - round-up
The latest Sunderland transfer headlined from around the web that you may have missed.
Sunderland face Stoke City in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon with head coach Michael Beale under pressure from fans.
With the January transfer window now 24 days old, Sunderland have yet to sign a player with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman reportedly eyeing a central midfielder and a goal-scoring striker during the winter trading period.
Here, we take a look at the main Sunderland and Championship headlines that you may have missed over the past couple of days:
Lyon youngster Skelly Alvero is the latest player to be linked with Sunderland during the January transfer window. Reports in France have stated that Sunderland made enquires about the 21-year-old with transfer chief Kristjaan Speakman thought to be eyeing midfield reinforcements as well as a goal-scoring striker during the winter window. (L’Equipe)
Reported Sunderland target Callum Styles was left out of Barnsley's squad on Tuesday evening. After the game, Barnsley manager Neil Collins stated about Styles: “The club are in negotiations with another club.” (Barnsley Chronicle)
It will need to be a cash offer to dislodge Sunderland and Ipswich Town-linked Kieffer Moore from Bournemouth during the January transfer window with the Premier League club wishing to offload the Welshman on a permanent deal and not a loan move. (Alan Nixon)
Plymouth Argyle winger Mickel Miller is attracting interest from some fellow Championship clubs. (Football Insider)
Birmingham City are close to completing a deal for South Korea international Paik Seung-ho. (Sports Donga)
Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters has been linked with a January move to Premier League title challengers Arsenal. (TEAMtalk)