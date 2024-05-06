Key figures drop hints over Sunderland future as manager candidate speaks out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jack Clarke has given Sunderland supporters some hope he may well remain at the Stadium of Light next season.

The Black Cats star has been a real highlight of a challenging season after scoring 15 goals and providing four assists in 42 appearances in all competitions. That form sparked speculation Clarke could be tempted away from Wearside after the likes of Lazio, West Ham United and Burnley were all linked with a move for his services.

That speculation remains ongoing and seems set to continue into the summer months - but Clarke has taken to social media to deliver a small glimmer of hope to the Stadium of Light faithful.

In a post on Instagram, the former Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United winger said: “Another Season finished. Sadly not good enough over the course of the year. We will be back stronger. Over and out.”

Dodds reveals immediate plans

Sunderland interim manager Mike Dodds is ready to be ‘a little bit selfish’ as his temporary stint in charge at the Stadium of Light comes to a close.

Mike Dodds has now dropped out of the betting to replace Micheal Beale as Sunderland head coach.

The 37-year-old stepped into the breach for the second time this season when the Black Cats parted company with Michael Beale in February. Dodds’ reign came to an end with a deeply disappointing 2-0 home defeat against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday as Sunderland ended the season in the lower half of the Championship table. Dodds has now revealed what his plans are for the coming weeks as thoughts turn towards his permanent successor at the Stadium of Light.

He said: “I’m going to be a little bit selfish in the next few days and focus on me. Then after that point, I’ll be back in next week and we’ve got a number of meetings planned, so I’m sure there’ll be an update next week in terms of where they are with the process and who the person is going to be.”

Sunderland managerial candidate reacts to exit

Will Still has reflected on his departure from Ligue 1 club Reims amid reports he is still under consideration to take charge at Sunderland.

The 31-year-old joined the French outfit as assistant manager to former Watford boss Oscar Garcia and took caretaker charge in October 2022. A 17-game unbeaten run lifted Still’s reputation as he set a new league record - but his reign ended on a somewhat low key note as he left his role at the club following a 4-1 defeat at Clermont last month.

Reacting to his exit on Instagram, Still posted: “Three years of emotions, sharing, learning, victories, development, opportunities and pleasure. 19 matches forever written in history and now the end of a great adventure. Thank you to the Stade de Reims, thank you to the players, thank you to the staff, but above all thank you to the supporters of the Rouge et Blanc. See you soon.”